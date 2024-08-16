Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,150 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 206,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.