Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.41. 364,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.