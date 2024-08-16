Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,520,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 731,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,633. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.