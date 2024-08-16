Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 553,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,703. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

