Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.77. 337,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.