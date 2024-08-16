Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Littelfuse by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.78. 148,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,334. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.