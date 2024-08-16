Human Investing LLC Sells 557 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 75,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

