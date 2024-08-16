Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 380,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

