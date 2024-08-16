Human Investing LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $475.03. 37,991,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,029,543. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

