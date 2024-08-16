Human Investing LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

