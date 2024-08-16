Human Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCEB remained flat at $63.79 during midday trading on Friday. 49,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2355 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

