Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $172.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

