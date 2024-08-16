Human Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 445,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,372. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

