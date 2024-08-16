Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.33. Humacyte shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 412,008 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Humacyte Trading Up 5.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock worth $12,464,121 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

