Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 374,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.