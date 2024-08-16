Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 553,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,978. The stock has a market cap of $415.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

