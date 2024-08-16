H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday.

H&R Block stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 5,395,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 156.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

