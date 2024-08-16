H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $82,605,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after buying an additional 630,384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,081,000 after buying an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 0.9 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 1,572,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.