Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 73300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
