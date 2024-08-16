HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
