Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTH. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

