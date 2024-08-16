Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.