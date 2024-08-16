HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Position Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $73.59. 705,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,347. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

