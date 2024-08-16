Head-To-Head Review: Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.09 billion 1.73 $62.04 million $0.61 34.18 Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Ping An Healthcare and Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 5.54% 11.97% 8.43% Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 6 5 0 2.45 Ping An Healthcare and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.47%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Ping An Healthcare and Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats Ping An Healthcare and Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices. The company also provides advertising, wellness management, and health management services. In addition, it provides medicine marketing services; technology services; application development and operation services; and hospital and clinic services, as well as operates an insurance agency. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

