Head to Head Contrast: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) vs. Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09% Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56%

Risk & Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, meaning that its share price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13 Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.17%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.68 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -15.44 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 24.69 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.37

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Carbon Streaming on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

