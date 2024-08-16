HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $438.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $405.00 to $438.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.28.

HCA opened at $371.89 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $375.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

