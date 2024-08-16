HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

RVMD opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

