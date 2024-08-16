HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.