HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 196,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,115. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $959.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

