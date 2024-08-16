HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.29 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

