HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

