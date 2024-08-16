HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.04 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.72.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

