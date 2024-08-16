HC Wainwright Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target to $4.20

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GAU opened at $1.44 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 141.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

