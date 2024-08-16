HC Wainwright Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target to $4.20

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Shares of GAU opened at $1.44 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
