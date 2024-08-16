HC Wainwright Comments on LM Funding America, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($4.27) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share.

NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,569. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.40. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

