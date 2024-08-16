HC Wainwright Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $55.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.10.

DYN opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

