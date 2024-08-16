Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 681,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 350,147 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $19.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

