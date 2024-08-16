H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $29.09

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $28.45. H World Group shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 40,055 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. Analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

