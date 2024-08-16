Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $95,144.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,391.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00578516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00113326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00260591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

