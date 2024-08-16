Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 74.4% in July

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 1,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.