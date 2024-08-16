Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

