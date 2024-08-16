Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GPMT opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.79. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.6% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.