Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 15,462,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,390,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

