GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 172387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

