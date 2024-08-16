Got Guaranteed Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.98 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $1.98 million and $16,146.78 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

