Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 484.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $99.96 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 596,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

