Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,690,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.78.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
