Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,690,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.