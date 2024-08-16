Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.82.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 724,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,205. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after buying an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,953 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

