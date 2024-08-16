Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
GLBZ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
