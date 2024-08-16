Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.64.

NYSE GETY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares in the company, valued at $814,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Getty Images by 136.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

