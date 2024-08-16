Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Announces Dividend of $0.71

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7074 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.66.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY remained flat at $31.70 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $38.13.
About Genting Singapore
